After a turbulent year during which the top editor was fired and rehired, The Markup, a website with ambitions to combine investigative and data-driven journalism to cover technology, will make its formal debut Tuesday.

“We’re calling it a launch,” said Julia Angwin, the editor-in-chief. “But we’re also cognizant of the fact that we’ve had several big public announcements prior to this, so this is a ‘show our work’ moment for us.”

“Show our work” is also a motto of The Markup. Alongside its articles, it will provide readers with detailed explanations of how its reporters got their stories.

The Markup was founded in 2018 by Angwin, an investigative journalist and a veteran of The Wall Street Journal and ProPublica; Jeff Larson, a data journalist who also worked at ProPublica; and Sue Gardner, a former head of the Wikimedia Foundation.

It was bolstered by a gift of more than $20 million from Craig Newmark, the Craigslist founder whose other philanthropic beneficiaries include the City University of New York’s journalism graduate school (now named for him), ProPublica, the Poynter Institute and Consumer Reports.

The Markup’s topsy-turvy development period drew widespread attention among journalists and tech-industry people.

Last April, a few months before a planned July start date, Angwin was fired by email, and most of the small newsroom staff resigned in protest. Larson was installed as editor-in-chief.

Angwin said in a letter at the time to Newmark that Gardner, then the site’s executive director, wanted to change The Markup’s mission to “one based on advocacy against the tech companies,” instead of “producing meaningful data-centered journalism about the impact of technology on society.” Gardner disputed that characterization in an interview with The New York Times.

By August, Angwin was back as editor-in-chief, and Larson and Gardner were no longer at the site. Joining Angwin on the revamped leadership team were Evelyn Larrubia, previously of NPR’s “Marketplace,” as managing editor, and Nabiha Syed, formerly BuzzFeed’s general counsel, as president. The staff now includes around 17 reporters, editors and engineers, Angwin said.

The Markup’s first two investigations concern algorithms, the equations that give tech companies influence over their customers’ lives. The first, going online Tuesday, is a collaboration with Consumer Reports. The second, in partnership with The Guardian, is set to publish later this week.

“There needs to be a watchdog for algorithms,” Angwin said. “The government is not currently equipped with the technical expertise, time or money to do this, nor are there regulations requiring it.”

The Markup also has a collaboration in the works with The New York Times.

“There’s no money changing hands with those partnerships,” Syed said. “It’s in order to build credibility and audience.”

To promote the debut, The Markup is running ads in the New York City subway and commissioned a mural in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco.

“I don’t want to just publish this for people who are on Twitter who care already about tech coverage,” Syed said. “I want a broader conversation about what tech means in your life. To me the best way to do that is to enter physical space.”

Once it is up and running, the site will not be a must-visit for readers interested in the latest gadgets.

“Nobody needs another tech news site,” Angwin said. “We do need another tech investigative site. Tech is the way power manifests itself these days.”