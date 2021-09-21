Fortune on Tuesday named Alyson Shontell as its new editor-in-chief, the first woman to hold the role in its 92-year history.

Shontell, 35, joins from the digital media company Insider, where she was a co-editor-in-chief of the business section. She will start Oct. 6.

Alan Murray, the chief executive of Fortune, said in an email newsletter that Shontell would be in charge of content across Fortune’s magazine and website, as well as its conferences, newsletters, videos and podcasts and the Fortune Connect platform, an online community for executives.

“Alyson is the perfect person to position Fortune for its second century,” he wrote, citing Shontell’s love of journalism and her digital chops. “As employee number six at Business Insider, she helped shape and build the most successful pure play digital business journalism franchise of our time.”

Fortune joins a raft of media outlets that now have women as their top editors, a rank historically dominated by men. The Washington Post named Sally Buzbee as its executive editor in May. She was replaced in her previous role, executive editor of The Associated Press, by Julie Pace. Last week, Axios named Sara Kehaulani Goo as its editor-in-chief and Aja Whitaker-Moore as its executive editor.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.