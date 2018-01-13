DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. will re-enter the U.S. midsize pickup truck market next spring with the 2019 Ford Ranger.
The automaker is set to unveil the new North American version of the Ranger Sunday ahead of the Detroit auto show.
The Ranger was the best-selling small pickup in the U.S. in 2011. But Ford pulled it from the market because gas prices were high and it saw demand dwindling. Now, Ford says there’s rising demand for a smaller, more maneuverable and more affordable truck than its massive F-150.
The North American Ranger shares underpinnings with the global version, which Ford has continued to sell abroad. But its frame is reinforced with steel to meet U.S. safety standards and it has steel bumpers.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
- 60 years ago: The famous Boeing 707 prototype barrel roll over Lake Washington VIEW
- Do lobsters feel pain? Switzerland says yes
- Recession won’t revive Seattle’s bygone days | Jon Talton
Ford isn’t yet revealing price, fuel economy or other details.