For 40 years, NPR’s “Morning Edition” has welcomed listeners to the program with the same airy theme song. On Monday, that will change.

For the first time since it began broadcasting in 1979, the program is replacing its signature song with a propulsive and layered new theme that features real and electronic instruments while still paying homage to the buoyant melody its nearly 14 million weekly listeners have come to know and love.

“It’s not a decision that we took on lightly,” said Meg Goldthwaite, NPR’s chief marketing officer. “We wanted to freshen the music and get it ready for what we hope will be another 50 years. It just felt like it was time.”

The new theme is intended to attract a younger and more diverse audience, while also aligning with the evolution of “Morning Edition” into a newsier program, said Kenya Young, the executive producer.

“I wanted a sound and a mood and a tone and a feel and a vibe all mixed in one,” she said.

NPR had flirted with replacing the “Morning Edition” theme for years — ever since Jarl Mohn became chief executive of the nonprofit in 2014 — but the idea didn’t really take hold until last fall, as the organization began preparing for the program’s 40th anniversary this year, according to Goldthwaite.

Once NPR decided to proceed, it enlisted Man Made Music, a music and sound studio that has worked on similar efforts for HBO, Imax and others.

The process began broadly, with a small group of employees from both organizations sitting in a room together to listen to a wide variety of music styles and to discuss what emotions the songs elicited.

Man Made Music also identified a set of qualities the new theme should embody, including the intimacy between “Morning Edition” and its listeners, who often tune in as they prepare for the day; the integrity of the program’s reporting; and the sense of discovery that characterizes its broadcasts.

The firm then presented NPR with a wide-ranging set of themes, each of which paid tribute in some way to the fanfare of the original. After a small group of NPR employees settled on the music that would become the current theme, they shared it with their colleagues.

“We were all holding our breath when we showed it to the entire ‘Morning Edition’ team when it was all done,” Goldthwaite said. “We were thrilled when they literally busted into dance.”

The new theme features a range of sounds, reflecting the “eclecticism” of NPR, according to Amy Crawford, a vice president at Man Made Music. The instruments used to create it include acoustic and electronic drums, a string ensemble, acoustic piano, piano and keyboard samples, and a pedal steel guitar, she said.

In February, Mohn, the chief executive, alerted member stations to the change, explaining that audience research had shown that listeners found the old theme to be warm, but not especially “energetic, fresh and modern.” The new theme, he said, “is warm, fresh, weighted, smart, modern, energetic and very human.”

The original theme was composed by BJ Leiderman, who had been introduced to the program’s producer while studying broadcast journalism at American University. The theme was part of the very first broadcast of “Morning Edition,” on Nov. 5, 1979.

After his demo tape was selected, Leiderman also wrote lyrics to the song.

“Oh I hate to get up in the morning/Please don’t wake me up this morning/Let me stay in bed … and … sleep,” the lyrics, which were not used, began. (Leiderman also went on to write the themes to NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”)

In 2016, NPR invited listeners to submit their take on the theme and received a range of covers, including a video game rendition, and blues, jazz, reggae, waltz and hip-hop versions.

The new theme may not fit neatly into any of those categories, but it does serve Young’s purposes.

“I feel like when the final note hits, the curtain just opened and now the show’s going to start,” she said. “I needed music that brought you through that and brought you there for that anticipation.”