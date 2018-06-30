The Securities and Exchange Commission has spent years working on its own version of the rule, but the investment-advice rule it proposed in April stopped short of requiring a standard and instead settled on something that is basically “suitability plus.”

Making rules against bad financial advisers isn’t going to stop trouble any more than speed limits stop speeding.

So when — after a long delay — the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently confirmed its March decision to strike down a regulation that required brokers to act in the best interest of their clients in retirement accounts, it wasn’t the bad news for consumers that everyone suggested.

That’s because the so-called “fiduciary rule” from the U.S. Department of Labor wasn’t ever going to stamp out bad actors and rogues, but it would have done just enough to get many consumers to let their guard down. It had the potential to be more dangerous than helpful.

Mind you, consumers would have benefitted from facing that risk and it still should be the law of the land, but its defeat shows just how conflicted legislators and lawmakers are when it comes to protecting the public, and makes clear to consumers that the most important layer of protection is personal due diligence, rather than any laws governing financial advice.

The rule that was recently struck down required brokers to live up to a “fiduciary standard” — putting a client’s interests first — when making investment selections or recommendations on retirement accounts. Without the rule, brokers’ advice need only be “suitable,” which can lead to the sale of expensive and/or mediocre investments because it’s possible to recommend something that is appropriate without it actually being the best choice for the buyer.

The idea behind these new rules is to protect consumers and eliminate confusion, because anyone selling “advice” — think financial planner/adviser — has already been working as a fiduciary, whereas someone selling investment products — most notably brokers — operate under the suitability rules.

All that the legislators and regulators have done in years of fighting over this problem is persuade some stripes of financial advisers to adopt a fiduciary standard — regardless of whether the law was actually going to require it — and increase the confusion.

So here is what consumers must do to survive and thrive with an adviser, regardless of the adviser’s status:

• Make them tell you if they act as a fiduciary. If they are working in your best interest, you’d like that in writing.

You should know that “best interest” frequently translates to “lowest cost.” There are times when that translation doesn’t work — it can be like choosing between name-brand drugs and generics where some people are willing to pay more for the recognized name — but always ask about the price point on anything you are buying, and whether there are lower-cost options.

If those options exist but you aren’t seeing them, ask why.

• Read the paperwork before you — and your money — are lost in a mountain of paperwork and disclosures.

Any adviser looking to sell you a pricier product — if they truly believe it’s in your best interest — is going to cover their tail. That means they will bury the details in the paperwork.

Regulators also figure that bad guys will do the same thing, using paperwork to say that everything was properly disclosed and the consumer knew what they were getting into.

If you want things done in your best interest, read the fine print and make sure you haven’t signed anything that allows the adviser to blur the line on what’s in your “best interest.”

• Rip-offs are as possible as ever.

Typically, lawmakers wind up coming up with regulations that would have stopped the last big scandal, and not the next one. Having failed to pass fiduciary, regulators have left pretty much all of the potential rip-offs on the table.

Regulators have told me that the fiduciary rule would not have stopped a rogue broker; if an adviser gives up his honest career to become a crook, the law, the rules and the disclosures won’t protect you, but will only get you some satisfaction after the fact.

• Remember that complacency comes at a price, and that laws can’t save you from it.

A recent study from Natixis Investment Management showed that advisers believe investors have grown fat and happy given the long bull run. When individuals think everything is copacetic, they tend to be as lazy with their advisers as they are about protecting their portfolio.

Do background checks and look for any troubles an adviser has had with past clients. Ask what happened and how it was resolved and run from anyone whose background makes you uncomfortable. Check with both your state securities administrator and with FINRA’s site at brokercheck.finra.org.

Had fiduciary rules remained intact, the next market meltdown would have been greeted with a bevy of lawsuits from consumers who couldn’t fathom how they lost money if the adviser was operating correctly and legally.

Don’t expect to win that case saying the adviser acted inappropriately during down times by failing to move a portfolio toward cash or other safer investments; how far the broker or planner should go is going to be hashed out in future court cases, and everyone involved will be a loser for going through the experience, no matter the ultimate verdict.

Clearly, consumers are best served when all advisers must watch out for the best interest of clients. Since legislators and regulators can’t agree on rules that do that, consumers need to protect themselves. In short, despite years of talking about changing the standard for financial services and advice, nothing has really changed at all.