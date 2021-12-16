NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Adobe Inc., down $64.24 to $566.09.
The software maker gave investors a disappointing forecast.
Accenture Plc., up $25.30 to $400.60.
The consulting company raised its revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Synchrony Financial, up 90 cents to $47.62.
The consumer credit company added $1 billion to its stock buyback program.
Lennar Corp., down $4.63 to $108.46.
Investors were disappointed by the homebuilder’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Nordson Corp., down $20.27 to $248.85.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Blue Bird Corp., down 58 cents to $15.49.
The school bus maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Jabil Circuit Inc., up 67 cents to $64.45.
The electronics manufacturer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Valero Energy Corp., up 51 cents to $68.75.
Crude oil prides rose and pushed energy stocks higher.