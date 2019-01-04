BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist named in a federal racketeering lawsuit filed by the Dakota Access oil pipeline developer denies wrongdoing.
Krystal Two Bulls of Montana also denies evading service of the lawsuit. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners says the tactic is preventing it from serving three other people it added as defendants five months ago to its $1 billion lawsuit against environmental groups including Greenpeace.
Two Bulls wants a federal judge to dismiss her from the lawsuit she was served with at the Phoenix airport last month.
ETP alleges the defendants worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline. And company attorneys say some individual defendants are evading service by moving frequently and using fake names at hotels.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amid building boom, 1 in 10 Seattle apartments are empty, and rents are dropping
- The biggest jet engines ever seen are set to roar on Boeing's 777X
- The big jet behind Everett's big doors: Boeing readies first 777X to fly
- Apple drops iPhone bombshell on already reeling stock market
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
Company lawyers want more time to track them down. The judge hasn’t ruled.