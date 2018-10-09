The coffee chain, which has been struggling with slow afternoon sales, said in a statement, “we value constructive feedback on delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Bill Ackman said he has taken a new position in Starbucks at a conference in New York, according to a person in attendance.

The activist investor has taken a stake in the chain worth about $900 million, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The news pushed Starbucks shares up $1.21, or 2.1 percent, to $57.76 in midafternoon trading in New York on Tuesday.

“We view the active, engaged dialogue that we have with shareholders as critical input into our strategic approach and we value constructive feedback on delivering long-term shareholder value,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement. “We look forward to maintaining a productive dialogue with Mr. Ackman as we do with all of our shareholders.”

The coffee chain has been struggling with slow afternoon sales and a decline in its signature Frappuccino line. It’s also been facing pressure as customers — who once saw Starbucks as high-end — trade up for more premium coffees. In June, it announced plans to close about 150 company-operated stores in densely penetrated U.S. markets next fiscal year. That’s three times the number it historically shuts down annually.

Starbucks has already embarked on a campaign to boost shareholder returns, pledging buybacks and dividends to the tune of $25 billion through 2020.

Last month, the company said it was also planning structural changes, including layoffs, starting at the top levels to help it make decisions faster.

It named a new chief financial officer Monday: Patrick Grismer, who joins from Hyatt Hotels, where he was CFO. In June, former CFO Scott Maw announced plans to retire this year, which spooked investors already worried about stability after visionary leader Howard Schultz departed the same month.

U.S. sales growth has stalled, although business abroad has been booming and the chain has been increasingly adding more cafes. Starbucks also faced backlash this spring after two black men were arrested at one of its stores in Philadelphia while waiting for a meeting to begin.

Starbucks is rapidly expanding in China — a market it eventually sees as surpassing the U.S. It aims to triple revenue there over the next five years and have 6,000 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Another local company, Microsoft, had its own scrape with an activist investor — ValueAct Capital — that ended last year. Beginning in 2014, ValueAct took a 1 percent position in Microsoft’s shares and negotiated a deal for a seat on its board of directors, pressuring for shareholder-friendly policies, such as stock buybacks and increased dividend payments.

This year, Ackman has also disclosed new positions in industrial manufacturer United Technologies, where he is advocating for a breakup of the company, and retailer Lowe’s, where he said he was supportive of Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison’s efforts to improve the company’s performance.

He also sold a stake in Nike this year at a profit of about $100 million in a just few months. In August, Ackman sold down his stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill as part of a portfolio rebalancing. He sold about $401 million worth of his stock in the burrito chain, reducing his position to 7.4 percent from 10.4 percent previously, according to a filing.

Ackman pledged in March to end three years of underperformance at Pershing Square, calling its most recent returns at the time “particularly unsatisfactory.”

Last week, Pershing Square reported a net return of 15.8 percent on its investments year to date through the end of September compared to gains of about 8 percent for the S&P 500 during the same period. The firm’s assets under management have fallen about 10 percent this year to about $8.4 billion, though that total is up from about $8.3 billion at the end of August.

Pershing square had a net loss of 4 percent in 2017, following a decline of 13.5 percent in 2016.