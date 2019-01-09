NEW YORK (AP) — The owners of New York City’s Chrysler Building are putting the iconic Art Deco skyscraper on the market.
The building’s owners have hired commercial real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. to market the Manhattan office tower that once served as the headquarters of the Chrysler Corp.
The Chrysler Building was purchased by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and New York developer Tishman Speyer in 2008. CBRE director of global communications Aaron Richardson confirmed on Wednesday that the owners are seeking to sell it.
The 77-story skyscraper was built between 1928 and 1930 and was the world’s tallest building until the Empire State Building claimed the title in 1931.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Seattle area's topsy-turvy home market ends 2018 with Eastside prices falling over the year
- Kroger hopes Redmond QFC pilot with Microsoft will make it ‘retailer of the future’
- Community celebration in honor of Blake Nordstrom to be held Saturday WATCH
- 'They destroyed me': Wells Fargo's mistake forced her to sell her home
The owners’ plan to sell the Chrysler Building was first reported in The Wall Street Journal.