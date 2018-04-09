WASHINGTON (AP) — Object to abortion? You may be able to get an exemption from the Affordable Care Act tax penalty for people don’t have health insurance.
Expanded exemptions are part of a package of changes issued Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Last year’s GOP tax bill repealed the ACA’s unpopular requirement to carry health insurance or risk IRS fines — but that repeal doesn’t happen until next year.
Officials say expanded hardship exemptions will go into effect immediately. People who object to abortion can get an exemption if all available health plans in their area cover the procedure.
Most Read Business Stories
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- REI rolls out rigorous new sustainability standards for suppliers
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- Tech thinks it has a fix for the problems it created: blockchain
- Buying a home as an unmarried couple? Take 3 steps
There’s also an exemption for people living in communities that only have one participating ACA insurer — about half of U.S. counties.