Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been hit with fines for violating protocols in the wake of the team’s quarterback flaunting rules and expressing his thoughts on the vaccine.

After a review from the National Football League the Packers were fined $300,000 while Rodgers was fined $14,650, ESPN reported. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also fined.

Violations included the three-time MVP not wearing a mask during press conferences and the team failing to report a Halloween party that Rodgers and Lazard attended, the report said.

A review of video inside the team’s facility found a few isolated instances of Rodgers and Lazard failing to wear a mask but didn’t show systematic violations, the report said, citing a league source.

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN.

After defending not getting vaccinated Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers returned Tuesday and addressed the reaction to his comments.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading and to anyone who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility,” Rodgers said, later adding “I stand by what I said.”

When asked which doctors he consulted with besides “Dr. Joe Rogan,” Rodgers, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with Covid and they all were very helpful in different ways, Joe being one of them.”

“I’m an athlete, I’m not an activist,” Rodgers said. He’s eligible to return to the team Saturday, according to ESPN. The Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in his absence.