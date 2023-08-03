AAA Washington is closing its travel agency in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, the company said in an email to members Wednesday. The location’s last day is Oct. 27.

AAA decided to shutter the location at 1523 15th Ave. W. because more members began using online and phone services instead of coming to the store after the pandemic, the organization said in a statement.

“Due to this shift in member engagement, we have decided not to renew the lease to our Seattle Cruise and Travel store. The lease expires in December 2023,” the company said in an email. The store opened seven years ago.

Safety also played a role in the decision to close, AAA said. Other factors included business strategy, local business conditions and viability. The Seattle Police Department did not report crime activity at the AAA Cruise and Travel store, according to city data.

The store has seven employees: five travel advisers and two insurance agents. They will be transferred to AAA’s office in Lynnwood’s Alderwood neighborhood, the company said.

The store offered international driving permits, road trip planning services and insurance for travelers. In addition to Magnolia and Alderwood, AAA Washington has other Cruise and Travel locations in Bellevue and Tukwila.

SPD received 806 reports of criminal activity in Magnolia in 2022. The crime rate was lower last year than in 2021 and 2020, when 991 and 901 criminal activity reports were recorded by police, respectively. But 2022 had a higher rate than pre-pandemic. In 2019, SPD had 783 reports in the neighborhood.