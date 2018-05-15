DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA says nearly 1.3 million people from Michigan are expected to travel during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The auto club announced Monday that the projection is a nearly 5 percent increase from last year’s travel for the holiday and the most in more than a decade. AAA says the increase is expected despite higher gas prices as strength is seen in the economy.

AAA says 2018 will mark Michigan’s sixth consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel. More than 1.1 million travelers from Michigan will be driving to their destinations while nearly 70,000 will travel by air. The remaining travelers will go by train, bus or boat.

Memorial Day is May 28 this year and travel picks up several days before the holiday.