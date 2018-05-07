DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have remained flat in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club said early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.85 per gallon, roughly the same as last week’s average. Prices are about 50 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.78 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.91 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $2.87.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

