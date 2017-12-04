DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.44 per gallon. It’s the third consecutive week of declines, but AAA Michigan notes prices still are about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.33 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.64 per gallon in the Marquette area.
The Detroit-area’s average fell about 8 cents to $2.49 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
___
Online:
http://www.fuelgaugereport.com