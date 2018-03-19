DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club announced late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.56 per gallon. AAA notes it’s the first decline in three weeks. Prices are about 20 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area.
The Detroit-area’s average daily gas price was about $2.59 per gallon, about 3 cents less than last week’s average.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting | Jon Talton
- Interest on home equity loans is still deductible, but with a big caveat
- Car negotiating secrets if you hate to haggle
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
___
Online:
http://www.fuelgaugereport.com