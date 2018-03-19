DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.56 per gallon. AAA notes it’s the first decline in three weeks. Prices are about 20 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area’s average daily gas price was about $2.59 per gallon, about 3 cents less than last week’s average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

