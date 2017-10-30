DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have decreased by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.51 per gallon. That’s about 38 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.58 per gallon in the Marquette area.
The Detroit-area’s average fell about 2 cents to $2.54 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
___
Online:
http://www.fuelgaugereport.com