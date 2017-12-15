DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA projects that nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The auto club released its annual forecast this week, saying Michigan will see a 3.4 percent increase from last year’s holiday period. It’s the highest total volume since AAA began tracking such data in 2001.
Mirroring national estimates, AAA says most will travel by personal vehicle. Those motorists are expected to see higher gas prices than last year. Michigan’s average price for a gallon of self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is around $2.49, up 20 cents from a year ago.
The holiday travel period runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting by research firm IHS Markit.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog