California has positioned itself as a leader in the fight against climate change. It leads the nation by far in solar power. And it is working to reduce carbon emissions throughout the energy sector, with a goal of making the electricity grid carbon-free within a generation.

But its clean-energy goals are colliding with a Texas billionaire who has staked a fossil-fuel claim in California and is aiming to get federal regulators on his side.

The Texan, Andrew Beal, parlayed financial and real estate deals into an estimated personal worth of more than $8 billion and a bank bearing his name. Along the way, he became a business associate of President Donald Trump, providing financing for Trump’s Atlantic City, New Jersey, casinos, and has been an economic adviser and a major donor.

He has also been involved in some of the single largest hands of poker ever played in Las Vegas, against Olympian talent, and has often come away a winner.

“He’s the smartest guy in the room, every room he goes to,” said Dary Stone, a former member of the Texas Finance Commission, the state’s banking regulator, who has known Beal for decades.

Now Beal, 66, is betting that he can turn back the inroads of alternative energy. He is arguing before federal regulators that California policies discriminate against generators powered by fossil fuels like natural gas and coal as the state promotes sources like solar and wind power.

Beal’s interest arises from his 2017 purchase — through Beal Bank — of the La Paloma natural gas power plant in California’s Central Valley, which had fallen into bankruptcy as the state faced a glut of generating power.

Beal is one of Trump’s biggest financial backers, having spent about $10 million on Trump-related contributions since 2015, according to Federal Election Commission records. It is not known what role, if any, Beal’s relationship with the president could have on the regulatory decision.

But a decision in Beal’s favor could further the administration’s energy agenda, giving new life to coal, natural gas and nuclear power throughout the United States. It could also upend California’s recently enacted mandate for 100 percent carbon-free electricity as well as efforts nationwide to curb carbon emissions.

Beal declined to be interviewed for this article.

Opponents of his complaint fear a fossil-fuel resurgence and higher consumer costs as well as increased carbon emissions at a time of grueling heat waves, record droughts, catastrophic wildfires and devastating hurricanes that are being cited as signs of climate change.

“I see La Paloma as a frontal assault,” Loretta Lynch, a lawyer and former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, said of the bid before federal regulators. “La Paloma is throwing a stick of dynamite into California’s policies.”

If you feel the planet is at stake, you might cast Beal as a villain of big-screen proportions. But those who know him see something simpler: the calculations of a man who likes big bets.

He placed his wager on La Paloma when Beal Bank, a creditor, acquired the plant out of bankruptcy with a $150 million credit bid — a bid made with debt it was owed. Demand for the plant’s output had declined as new solar and wind power came online and prices began to fall in the electricity market.

Looking to change that equation, Beal turned to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The agency regulates services like interstate power transmission and the wholesale market for electricity, and approves acquisitions like Beal’s takeover of La Paloma.

The commission has recently shown signs that it might be sympathetic to fossil-fuel interests. In a decision involving the nation’s largest wholesale energy market, which includes the mid-Atlantic region, regulators determined in June that clean-energy providers had been receiving unfair subsidies that allowed them to submit low bids to power purchasers. The commission ordered solar, wind and some nuclear sources to increase their bids, putting conventional power plants on a firmer footing.

The La Paloma complaint builds on that argument. It contends that subsidies and mandates for solar and wind power — including rebates for residential solar-panel programs and requirements that growing percentages of utility-scale systems come from carbon-free sources — have left California dependent on energy sources that are unreliable for round-the-clock power.

Critics say Beal wants the commission to create a subsidy for fossil-fuel plants, paid for by utility customers in their rates, and effectively remove the cost advantage that renewable-energy plants now have. Fossil-fuel plants are better able to ensure a continuous supply of electricity because storage capacity is not yet sufficient to keep solar or wind energy flowing when the sun isn’t shining or the wind abates. And one of the commission’s primary responsibilities is to ensure the reliability of the grid.

Opposition to the Beal effort has poured in from energy markets in the Eastern and Northeastern United States, California regulators, the state attorney general, environmentalists and consumer groups. They are troubled by the potential impact of a decision siding with Beal and the possibility that regulators could apply it nationwide.

Despite his low profile, there is little question of Beal’s political leanings. He created a pro-Trump super PAC, Save America From Its Government, which published a 2016 newspaper advertisement that was headlined “Obamacare: A Crash Course in Government Inefficiency” and asked, “Is America a communist country?” During the presidential campaign that year, Trump listed him as one of his economic advisers.

And in a postelection interview with The Dallas Morning News, while describing himself as “a Democrat on virtually all social issues,” Beal said Trump’s victory was “the first time in my lifetime where a step in the right direction has been taken to reduce the government and get it out of people’s lives.”

But Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at the nonprofit consumer-advocacy organization Public Citizen, said he had not seen evidence of Beal’s pursuing an ideological agenda in the La Paloma case so much as a financial one.

“I see it as his self-interest,” Slocum said. “If it were broader-based, he would be funding a group that would make some sort of filing in all markets. Beal’s been limited. It’s all about the bottom line here.”

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected Beal’s complaint in November, saying La Paloma had failed to identify any specific unjust or unreasonable fees that harmed fossil-fuel plants. But he is appealing, and the panel’s makeup is changing.

In early December, the Senate confirmed a new commission member, Bernard L. McNamee, an Energy Department official who oversaw an abortive effort to shore up the coal and nuclear industries. The panel is now split evenly between Democratic and Republican members, with another vacancy for Trump to fill.

To those who have known Beal, acquiring La Paloma and filing the complaint with federal regulators is not just happenstance.

“I promise you, he sees something,” said Stone, the former Texas banking regulator, whose children grew up with Beal’s children. “Just bet on it.”

Stone was a member of the Texas Finance Commission when Beal opened Beal Bank in 1988. He said he had watched Beal develop over the years into a crafty businessman who went against conventional thinking.

While Wall Street giants were still issuing loans before the 2008 mortgage crisis, Beal sat on the sideline. He is said to have been convinced that credit markets were bound for disaster.

“He quits lending,” Stone said. “He quits buying. He doesn’t buy back in. On any number of times he’ll say, ‘Things are too high.’” In the aftermath, he went on a buying spree.

A math whiz who dropped out of college, Beal was intrigued by one of the great mysteries of mathematics, Fermat’s last theorem, named for the 17th-century French lawyer and mathematician Pierre de Fermat. Mathematicians endeavored for centuries to prove Fermat’s assertion that a + b = c is impossible where a, b, c and n are positive integers and n is greater than 2. A solution was finally found in 1994.

“Contrarian businesspeople and entrepreneurs really aren’t risk takers,” Stone said. “They’re just really good at calibrating risk.”

That skill has been in evidence in the building of a fortune that has put Beal at No. 190 in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of Friday. It has also helped him at the poker table.

Beal was close enough to the Trump family that he attended the wedding of Trump’s daughter Ivanka in 2009, according to a news report that year. And when Trump ran for president, Beal was an eager supporter. He has been among the biggest donors to Trump Victory, one of the president’s fundraising vehicles in support of a re-election bid.

Beal’s representatives insist that his objectives in the case before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are limited.

In a response to opponents of the complaint, lawyers for La Paloma said the goal was not “a bailout, a subsidy, preferential treatment or any guaranteed level of profits.” They said the complaint aimed to create a fair market and ensure system reliability, not to impede California’s transition to a carbon-free electric grid.

“La Paloma is asking for an even playing field and an opportunity to compete in a just and reasonable and not unduly discriminatory market,” they wrote.

But for California’s energy goals, Beal’s success would be a stunning setback.

“La Paloma is manufacturing a problem that does not exist in order to obtain a policy result that favors it,” said Lynch, the former California utilities commissioner.