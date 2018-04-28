Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.

Union workers who struck in 2016 at the firm that makes Peeps candies. This week a federal appeals court agreed the company could not unilaterally stop enrolling new employees in a pension plan without paying a penalty.

Marc Barros, CEO of a Seattle firm making mobile-phone camera lenses, on learning the newest Steven Soderbergh movie was shot on an iPhone 7 using his lenses.

Jackie Brunson, who wants to lease 80 acres of her family’s Ellensburg farm for a field of solar panels, despite neighbors’ opposition.

Gmail product manager Jacob Bank, on Google’s major update of the free email service.

Retail analyst Scott Mushkin, who is skeptical of Walmart’s bid to buy India’s leading online retailer, Flipkart.