Su Zhu, a founder of cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital, was arrested Friday in Singapore while trying to leave the country, the liquidators of the company said.

Zhu, 36, was arrested at Changi Airport, the liquidators said. A Singaporean court Monday had issued what are known as “committal” orders for Zhu and another Three Arrows founder, Kyle Davies, sentencing both to four months in prison after they failed to cooperate with the liquidators investigating their failed hedge fund. Davies’ location is unknown, according to Teneo, the firm that is working on the fund’s liquidation.

In the summer of 2022, Three Arrows, which is based in Singapore and managed $4 billion at its peak, filed for bankruptcy after the cryptocurrency markets melted down. When the fund collapsed, a large swath of the industry was dragged down with it. The ensuing crisis drained the savings of millions of amateur investors and plunged other companies into bankruptcy.

Zhu is the latest crypto executive to be arrested after the crypto market plunged last year.

In December, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas and later charged with orchestrating a sweeping fraud involving his company. His criminal trial begins in a federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

In March, Do Kwon, founder of crypto company Terraform Labs, was arrested in Podgorica, capital of Montenegro, as he and a travel companion tried to board a private flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has also been charged with fraud.

A lawyer for Zhu didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Teneo said it would “pursue all opportunities” to ensure that Zhu “complies in full with the court order made against him for provision of information and documents” relating to Three Arrows during his imprisonment.

After Three Arrows collapsed, Zhu and Davies denied wrongdoing and went traveling. Davies spent time in Spain, Bali and elsewhere. Zhu played video games and found a surf instructor. In April, they unveiled a new business, Open Exchange, a marketplace for investors who had lost money during last year’s crypto implosions.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, a regulator that reprimanded Three Arrows in June 2022, prohibited Zhu and Davies from conducting regulated investment activity for nine years, effective Sept. 13, the liquidators added.