WASHINGTON (AP) — Great titles can sell books. Bad ones can slow down tax bills in Congress — though just a bit.
The Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill will apparently take a few extra hours and a second House vote for lawmakers to send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
That’s because the Senate parliamentarian has decided three provisions violate the chamber’s rules. They’re all minor.
Democrats say one problem is the bill’s title: “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
They say those words violate a rule barring provisions that have no impact on the budget or aren’t necessary for other sections that have a budget impact.
The House passed the bill Tuesday. It will have to vote again, probably Wednesday, after the Senate drops the provisions and approves the legislation.