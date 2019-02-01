ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says that security officials are being “inundated” with drones flying around the Atlanta stadium that will host Sunday’s Super Bowl 53.
That’s despite an ongoing restriction that bans any use of drones in the area of Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown.
FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Friday that officers have confiscated several drones in recent days. He says their pilots could face jail time and fines.
In December, hundreds of flights were called off and more than 100,000 people were stranded or delayed after drones were spotted near the runway at Gatwick Airport outside London.
Last month, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines pilots encountered a drone around 3,500 feet (1,000 meters) above Teterboro, New Jersey. That resulted in dozens of delays at nearby Newark Liberty International Airport.