DETROIT (AP) — An $8 million state grant awarded to a Michigan autism therapy provider is on hold amid an investigation by the state attorney general’s office into alleged Medicaid fraud.
Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., tells the Detroit Free Press the Michigan Strategic Fund board awarded the grant in October but the contract hasn’t been signed. He says it’s on hold as the MEDC monitors the investigation.
The update comes after the newspaper reported Sunday that former executives of Centria Healthcare have accused the company of fraud, forgery, violating patient privacy and employing unqualified staffers to serve autistic children.
Centria denies any wrongdoing. The company’s CEO Scott Barry says the allegations are baseless and he’s confident they won’t derail the grant. Last year, Centria operated in nine states.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com