About 8 million laundry and cleaning products from the brand The Laundress were recalled because they may contain bacteria that can cause infections in people, especially those with weakened immune systems.

Laundry detergent, fabric softener, fabric shampoo and conditioners and other cleaning products from the brand produced between January 2021 and September 2022 were recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recalled products may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water. It was not clear how the contamination took place.

“People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the commission said. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin.”

Eleven consumers have reported bacterial infections, the commission said. The company said it was investigating whether the infections were connected to the recalled products.

“Symptoms may range from mild skin symptoms to more serious signs of infection,” the company said.

Advertising

The company said customers could continue using the Laundress products not included in the recall.

“We are undertaking decisive steps with our suppliers to ensure production processes meet our safety and quality standards,” the company said.

The products were sold directly by The Laundress, as well as at Bloomingdale’s, Brooklinen, the Container Store, Jenni Kayne, Kith, N.Peal, Nordstrom, Peruvian Connection, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and other major retailers in the United States and Canada, the commission said. Consumers can request a refund.

“After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash,” the commission said. “Do not empty the product prior to disposal.”