Class of 2018 graduates are using the skills they learned at college to start climbing the career ladder. However, the journey to the top can prove more challenging than expected, especially when a graduate makes some common career-path mistakes.

Here are eight mistakes new grads should avoid to become successful at work and land their dream job.

1. Believing first jobs have to be dream jobs

If you’re eager to find work and start living the American dream, you might only pursue positions that can support the lifestyle you want to live. However, many people don’t find their dream jobs — or the highest-paying jobs — on the first shot.

“It’s fine to have an end goal in mind when it comes to your working life — ambition will motivate you,” said James Rice, head of digital marketing at WikiJob. “But the reality is that you’re unlikely to walk into that role straight after university, so don’t pass up on great roles that will give you the skills and experience you will ultimately need to land that dream job.”

2. Using a cookie-cutter résumé

When you’re applying for the same position with different companies, you might be tempted to print multiple copies of the same résumé and cover letter. But beware, hiring managers are good at spotting cookie-cutter or generic resumes.

“A generic résumé means you lose out to candidates who made the effort to tailor theirs to the specific position,” Rice said. “It’s better to apply to fewer jobs and ensure you can demonstrate the skills required than apply to lots and hope.”

Customizing a résumé takes more time, but the effort pays off because you’re more likely to stand out.

3. Being afraid to take risks

College prepares students for careers, but getting a job isn’t the only option after graduation. If you’re a natural entrepreneur with dreams of being your own boss and controlling your income, you might want to launch a business immediately after finishing school.

This doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t find a job after college. However, if you’re able to live at home or with a roommate, you might be able to work a part-time gig and devote the other half of your time to growing your own company.

4. Accepting a bad job

College grads shouldn’t expect their first jobs to be their dream jobs, but they also shouldn’t settle for bad jobs.

“It’s important to get a job, but it’s also worth waiting if the only offers you have are for jobs outside your field or area of expertise,” said Jim Wang, founder of the money blog Wallet Hacks.

5. Lying about credentials

Exaggerating or stretching the truth on your résumé can get you a foot in the door of your dream company, but it might not get you any further.

“As an admissions coach and early-career adviser, I see the pressure that many students have on them to exaggerate their GPA to get into specific GPA ranges for career résumé drops,” said Eric Allen, president and co-founder of Admit.me, a website that offers admissions guidance to college applicants.

“If they don’t meet the GPA cutoff for a résumé drop, I encourage them to network their way into an interview and impress at the interview — GPA (is) a screening tool, but employers often value tenacity over a particular GPA, within reason,” Allen said.

6. Ignoring an employer’s 401(k) plan

College isn’t cheap, and many grads juggle costly student debt and other expenses. It’s understandable that saving for retirement might be the last thing on their minds.

But “it’s never too early to start saving and let your money grow,” said Valerie Rind, author of “Gold Diggers and Deadbeat Dads: True Stories of Friends, Family and Financial Ruin.”

“Get in the habit of saving before your paycheck hits your checking account. You can increase the amount gradually, and when your employer matches your contributions, you’ll get free money.”

7. Not developing a thick skin

Most employees spend 40 hours with the same people every week, sometimes in stressful circumstances. You might not get along with everyone, but this doesn’t mean you should hop from job to job every time an issue arises, or else you’ll spend your career running from problems instead of dealing with them. Roy Cohen, career coach and author of “The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide: Success Secrets of a Career Coach,” recommends sticking it out despite negative circumstances.

“A series of bad situations and quick moves raises questions about your good judgment and your maturity. Frequent movement also eliminates the very real potential to benefit that can only be gained by sticking it out and working through a problem,” Cohen said. “What doesn’t kill you will, in fact, make you stronger and smarter.”

8. Lacking business etiquette skills

Just as you’re expected to behave like an adult in college, you must behave maturely in a professional setting.

“No matter how technically brilliant you are, a lack of business and social skills could hold you back from prime academic, social and future career opportunities,” said Elizabeth Venturini, college-recruiting manager for SolReliable. “I suggest students and graduates take a business etiquette class or read books on the subject so they are prepared for any situation.”