SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day were arrested for blocking a street in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter says about 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike.

He says 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased by 7 percent in a decade.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan says those arrested face misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a police officer.

Marriott did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.