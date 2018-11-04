LONDON (AP) — More than 70 British business leaders have signed a letter urging a new referendum on whether the U.K. should leave the European Union.

The executives say the government’s plan for a divorce deal would impose barriers between Britain and the EU, its biggest trading partner. The letter obtained by the Sunday Times says relations with the bloc proposed by the government are “not nearly as good as the current deal we have inside the EU.”

Signatories include James Daunt, chief executive of the Waterstones book store chain, former Sainsbury’s supermarket CEO Justin King and Martha Lane-Fox, founder of Lastminute.com.

Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, but some argue the public should get another chance to decide once the terms its departure and future relations with the EU are clear.