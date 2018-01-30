NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. Agriculture Department grants.

The university said in a news release that the funds will be used to develop research and extension activities designed to increase and strengthen food and agriculture sciences.

Dean Chandra Reddy says the total is about the maximum an institution can be awarded in one year from the grants program. Reddy says the projects will advance scientific knowledge as well as train undergraduate and graduate students and prepare them for the job market.