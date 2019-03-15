CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and three firefighters are among seven people recently charged in a $50 million prescription drug scheme that has already produced nearly two dozen guilty pleas.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictment Friday in Camden, New Jersey.
The defendants allegedly used a network of recruiters, doctors, and state and local employees to get reimbursed for phony prescriptions and expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications.
Authorities say the scheme exploited the fact that some public worker benefits programs offered reimbursement for the expensive medications.
Most Read Business Stories
- Investigators find new clues pointing to potential cause of 737 MAX crashes as FAA details Boeing's fix
- Boeing 737 MAX crashes make it the most troubled airliner debut in modern aviation
- NASA weighs shelving Boeing rocket, using other option for flight to moon
- FAA grounds Boeing's 737 MAX, says doomed flights 'behaved very similarly'
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
The defendants were scheduled to appear in court in Camden for an initial appearance Friday.
Twenty-three people already have pleaded guilty, including a doctor who admitted signing prescriptions for patients he never saw as part of the scheme.