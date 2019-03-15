CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and three firefighters are among seven people recently charged in a $50 million prescription drug scheme that has already produced nearly two dozen guilty pleas.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced the indictment Friday in Camden, New Jersey.
The defendants allegedly used a network of recruiters, doctors, and state and local employees to get reimbursed for phony prescriptions and expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications.
Authorities say the scheme exploited the fact that some public worker benefits programs offered reimbursement for the expensive medications.
Most Read Business Stories
- Investigators find new clues pointing to potential cause of 737 MAX crashes as FAA details Boeing's fix
- NASA weighs shelving Boeing rocket, using other option for flight to moon
- Mention of jackscrew in Boeing 737 MAX crash evokes memories of Alaska Flight 261, but key differences exist
- With King County home prices picking up, are we in for another brutal spring for buyers? Maybe not | Mike Rosenberg
- As Boeing faces crisis, filing reveals CEO got $30 million last year
The defendants were scheduled to appear in court in Camden for an initial appearance Friday.
Twenty-three people already have pleaded guilty, including a doctor who admitted signing prescriptions for patients he never saw as part of the scheme.