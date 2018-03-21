DETROIT (AP) — A union official who helped negotiate a contract with Fiat Chrysler has been charged with accepting luxuries worth tens of thousands of dollars, including fancy shoes, air travel and lavish meals.

Nancy A. Johnson is the sixth person to be charged in a scheme to strip millions from a Detroit worker training center financed by Fiat Chrysler, also known as FCA. The leader, former auto executive Al Iacobelli, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting his sentence.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Wednesday that blue-collar workers were “betrayed.” The government says Johnson spent $1,100 on a pair of shoes and $1,200 for spa services.

Johnson worked at the United Auto Workers and served on the 2015 committee that negotiated with FCA. A message seeking comment was left for her lawyer.