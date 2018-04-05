RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $6 million to transit operators in Nevada to improve bus service for passengers in Las Vegas, Carson City and at the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal reservation.

The DOT’s Federal Transit Administration announced a total of $264 million grants nationally on Thursday.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will get $4.6 million to build new bus shelters and improve existing ones by adding solar lighting.

The Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will get $447,480 to replace two buses in the Jump Around Carson fleet.

The tribe will receive $1.5 million to build an operations and administrative facility.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the funds will help improve the safety and efficiency of bus services that millions of Americans depend on every day to get to work, school and other destinations.