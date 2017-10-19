RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s three largest metropolitan areas and Hickory are chasing the huge job and investment that would go along with becoming hometown to Amazon’s second headquarters.

All four regions submitted formal bids for the $5 billion project and its possible 50,000 jobs before Thursday’s deadline. State officials say the Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro regions all submitted bids to Seattle-based Amazon. So did Hickory, which boasts fiber-optic cable manufacturing and a huge Apple server farm nearby.

Amazon’s public call for bids has triggered excitement from such metropolises as New York and Chicago to tiny Maumee, Ohio, which has a population of about 14,000.