NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Johnson & Johnson, unchanged at $168.31.
The healthcare giant reported mixed financial results for the fourth-quarter.
3M Co., down $7.62 to $115.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and announced job cuts.
Alphabet Inc., down $2.09 to $97.70.
The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google over its position in online advertising.
Union Pacific Corp., down $6.95 to $203.18.
The railroad reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
HighPeak Energy Inc., up $1.48 to $28.40.
The oil and natural gas company is considering strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.
GATX Corp., up $2.46 to $109.89.
The railcar lessor beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Paccar Inc., up $8.83 to $111.08.
The builder of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks beat analysts’ fourth-quarter forecasts.
Magna International Inc., down $4.72 to $60.74.
The Canadian automotive parts maker warned investors that its profit margin fell short of forecasts last year.