NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Alaska Air Group Inc., down $2.62 to $62.07

Airlines tumbled as investors worried about rising costs for fuel and labor and the potential for weakening prices.

Ford Motor Co., down 48 cents to $11.57

The automaker warned that 2018 could be a difficult year as interest rates rise and North American sales slow.

McCormick & Co., up 62 cents to $175.20

The spice and seasonings maker forecast a bigger profit in 2018 than Wall Street had anticipated.

Kroger Co., up 78 cents to $30.26

Reuters reported that the grocery store operator has discussed a potential partnership with e-commerce company Alibaba.

3M Co., up $4.67 to $252.36

The maker of Post-It notes and industrial products had a stronger fourth-quarter than analysts expected.

Newell Brands Inc., down $6.42 to $24.81

The consumer brands company said it will sell several businesses and reported weak results for 2017.

NVR Inc. down $237.20 to $3,350

The Commerce Department said sales of new homes slumped in December, partly because of harsh weather.

Union Pacific Corp., down $7.59 to $133.60

The railroad posted a disappointing profit in the fourth quarter.