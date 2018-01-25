NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Alaska Air Group Inc., down $2.62 to $62.07
Airlines tumbled as investors worried about rising costs for fuel and labor and the potential for weakening prices.
Ford Motor Co., down 48 cents to $11.57
The automaker warned that 2018 could be a difficult year as interest rates rise and North American sales slow.
McCormick & Co., up 62 cents to $175.20
The spice and seasonings maker forecast a bigger profit in 2018 than Wall Street had anticipated.
Kroger Co., up 78 cents to $30.26
Reuters reported that the grocery store operator has discussed a potential partnership with e-commerce company Alibaba.
3M Co., up $4.67 to $252.36
The maker of Post-It notes and industrial products had a stronger fourth-quarter than analysts expected.
Newell Brands Inc., down $6.42 to $24.81
The consumer brands company said it will sell several businesses and reported weak results for 2017.
NVR Inc. down $237.20 to $3,350
The Commerce Department said sales of new homes slumped in December, partly because of harsh weather.
Union Pacific Corp., down $7.59 to $133.60
The railroad posted a disappointing profit in the fourth quarter.