CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Three more former executives of the largest U.S. fuel retailer have been sentenced to prison in a plot to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports former Pilot Flying J executives Arnold Ralenkotter, Jay Stinnett and John Spiewak were sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier. They received reduced sentences for admitting guilt and working with prosecutors to convict former company president Mark Hazelwood of fraud, and two others, this year.
Ralenkotter and Spiewak each received a 21-month sentence. Stinnett was sentenced to 30 months.
Judge Collier says it was probably the biggest fraud case in the trucking industry’s history.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it
- Opening Seattle's largest hotel required heavy preparation, including a 5-ton boulder
- Boeing explores potential expansion at Paine Field. Could it be for the 797?
- Engineer creates special package to coat porch pirates in glitter, fart spray WATCH
- Another 20 Boeing 767s could boost Amazon's Prime Air fleet
The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with wrongdoing.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com