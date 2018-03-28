SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.
The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns.
Facebook acknowledged on Sunday that it began uploading call and text logs from phones running Google’s Android system in 2015. Facebook added that only users who gave appropriate permission were affected, that it didn’t collect the contents of messages or calls, and that users can opt out of the data collection and have the stored logs deleted by changing their app settings.
The suit seeks class-action status.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- Starbucks opens in a U.S. national park for first time — and not everyone's thrilled VIEW
- Boeing faces slowdown in 737 fuselage deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- Bill Gates to guest star on ‘The Big Bang Theory’
A message seeking comment from Facebook on Wednesday was not immediately returned.