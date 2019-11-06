Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno is teaming up with Stratasys’ latest 3-D printers to craft custom-made parts for one-of-a-kind, oddball and vintage cars featured on his cable TV show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Leno is known for his car obsession and owns more than 150. His CNBC show explores the stories behind the cars he finds, from celebrity interviews to how to restore them.

The newest partnership with Stratasys is a natural fit since many of the cars the former “Tonight Show” host collects and showcases have long been out of production. That makes finding replacement parts difficult, officials said.

Leno’s show will use Stratasys’ latest Fortus printer. Stratasys — with dual headquarters in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel — manufactures large 3-D printing machines that use computer-aided design (CAD) software and tiny injections of molten plastic to robotically build custom parts without the need for production workers.

“As a lover of classic cars, I’m always looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible in creation and re-creation of these vehicles — and 3-D printing is integral to this process,” said Leno in a statement. “After working with Stratasys and Stratasys Direct for years to drive the ultimate in 3-D printing innovation, I’m really excited about this new Fortus machine and where it takes us next.”

While Leno has used some of Stratasys’ technology in the past, adopting the companies newest 3-D printers will give him many more options, company officials said. The Fortus machine lets users blend colors, materials and textures in thousands of combinations not previously available.

Advertising

The advanced 3-D technology is increasingly being adopted by aerospace and auto manufacturers and even movie studios interested in quickly creating prototypes at a fraction of past costs.

Pat Carey, Stratasys’ senior vice president of Strategic Growth Americas, said the “Jay Leno’s Garage” partnership makes sense.

“Jay has long been one of the pioneers and adopters of 3-D printing. He realized the technology’s potential for on-demand, custom parts early on — claiming it as a critical component to fueling a passion for classic vehicles,” Carey said. “We cannot wait to see what uses of 3-D printing they come up with next, because if they can dream it, we can 3-D print it.”

Leno’s show has run since 2014 and also is available on the NBC app.