PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean, Good To-Go and Blaze Partners are among 26 businesses getting together to create a trade alliance named Maine Outdoors Brands.
The group will formally introduce itself at a news conference on Monday.
The group sees value in leveraging what Maine’s best known for — the outdoors — to create a business climate that promotes outdoor product brands and the younger workforce they attract.
Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner George Gervais is among those attending the event on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco