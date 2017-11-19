Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean, Good To-Go and Blaze Partners are among 26 businesses getting together to create a trade alliance named Maine Outdoors Brands.

The group will formally introduce itself at a news conference on Monday.

The group sees value in leveraging what Maine’s best known for — the outdoors — to create a business climate that promotes outdoor product brands and the younger workforce they attract.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner George Gervais is among those attending the event on Monday.

