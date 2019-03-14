COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are pursuing potential discipline against 25 nurses accused of failing to question an intensive-care doctor’s orders for excessive doses of painkillers given to dozens of hospital patients who then died.
Attorney General Dave Yost says the nurses in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System should have questioned orders to administer outsize dosages.
Ohio’s Board of Nursing says the nurses have a right to administrative hearings before potential action against their licenses.
Mount Carmel says employees who were part of administering medication for affected patients have been removed from patient care. It says 48 nurses and pharmacists under review were reported to their respective boards.
Some are defendants in wrongful-death lawsuits filed against Mount Carmel and the doctor, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl). He was fired and is under investigation.