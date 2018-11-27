ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek journalists have walked off work for 24 hours ahead of a general strike that is expected to bring the country to a standstill to protest against protracted austerity measures.

No news programs are being broadcast on TV and radio, while newspapers will not be printed on Wednesday, the day of the general strike.

Tuesday’s media walkout is part of the general strike but is being held a day in advance to allow media coverage of the main strike.

Greek labor unions want the government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages imposed by international creditors to balance the country’s public finances.

Union demands include pension increases, tax cuts and restoring the minimum salary to the pre-bailout level of 751 euros ($853), from the current 580 euros ($659).