When Seattle enjoyed the tail winds of one of the best metropolitan economies in the 2010s, the actions of the City Council didn’t seem to matter.

From increasing regulation on business to raising the minimum wage, the council’s rising “progressive” tilt during those years didn’t break Seattle’s rise to the status of one of North America’s “superstar cities.”

For example, the late Paul Allen’s Vulcan Real Estate turned South Lake Union into an innovation district, anchored by Amazon’s growing footprint and well-paid jobs, but also composed of biotech, biomedical, research outfits and startups, as well as offices and labs of Silicon Valley giants.

Indeed, the steady rise of the minimum wage to today’s $18.69 an hour at most employers here appeared to be a mark of real progress.

This was especially true compared with the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour ($15.74 for Washington). The federal minimum wage hasn’t kept pace with inflation since 1968. Nor has it kept pace with productivity. Otherwise, for example, the federal minimum would have been around $23 in 2021.

In 2016, I called this the Seattle paradox: The red-hot economy caused the City Council to enact policies to address inequality and other real or perceived maladies, while that same boost supplied by our diversified, advanced economy cushioned Seattle from the council’s experiments.

Even when the council enacted its JumpStart tax — sold as the “Amazon tax” but in fact sweeping up about 300 companies in Seattle — it didn’t appear to hurt Seattle’s stride too much. At least not at first.

Now all these hopes have turned to ash after the pandemic, ever-rising homelessness, a rise in violent crime, outdoor markets of illegal drugs and the challenges facing downtown.

No matter how much of this should be blamed on the council members, this year’s council election will be among the most consequential in Seattle’s history.

My colleague Danny Westneat recently wrote about an independent poll from the Strategies 360 firm showing approval of the council at only 20%. “There is no confidence in this City Council. Period,” Ron Dotzauer, the head of Strategies 360, told him.

This is confirmed by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s recent polling done by EMC Research. It found 88% of respondents wanted more done to address violent crime, 81% insisted that more be done to help businesses with crime, and 3 out of 4 agreed that hiring more police officers should be “an immediate priority.”

Yet Westneat rightly wondered if this would make a difference in the council election, the continued far-left policies.

It should make a difference.

Since the “homeless emergency” was declared in 2015 and despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the problem, it has only grown worse.

In 2020, the city lost control of a portion of Capitol Hill. Far from being the “summer of love” promised by then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, the CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) turned into a lawless landscape.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, the Seattle City Council majority promised to defund the police rather than invest in better, smarter policing.

The Urbanist blog recently reported that the city will be forced to return $7.3 million in federal grants if the Center City Connector streetcar isn’t built. While much of the onus for inaction can be blamed on Durkan and Mayor Bruce Harrell, the council majority bears most of the responsibility for this blunder.

Meanwhile, according to a study by ECONorthwest for the Downtown Seattle Association, the city’s tax receipts have increased 94% during the past decade, much higher than employment, population growth or inflation. Taxes imposed on businesses totaled $700 million since 2018. Taxes paid by businesses increased from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022.

To be sure, not all this can be blamed in each member of the council.

Still, City Hall worries about a revenue shortfall of $200 million by 2025. Even diverting the JumpStart payroll tax from its promised uses for housing and Green New Deal environmental projects may not be enough.

To be fair, Dick Conway, the dean of Pacific Northwest economists, told me: “The fundamental problem with the Seattle tax system — and indeed the Washington tax system — is that lacking a personal income tax it is not only regressive but also inadequate. Inadequacy refers to the failure of tax revenue to keep up with the growth of personal income and the demand for public good and services.”

He’d prefer a single-rate personal income tax pegged at 10.5%, which he says would be fair and adequate and we’d have no need for any other personal or business tax.

Maybe he’s right. But unless the council, Legislature and voters alter course nothing will change.

Now we need a new council majority that will pass constructive laws to help downtown, the city’s largest source of employment and business taxes; support Harrell’s “reactivation” plan; assist arts organizations; and most of all provide public safety.

It’s a national challenge after the pandemic — how to deal with half-empty office towers and crime. In many ways, Seattle is doing better than many peers, such as Portland and San Francisco. But the council majority gets, and deserves, little credit.

This is a council majority that’s measured success with one metric: How much money it’s spent. The answer is a lot: $700 million approved by the City Council since 2018.

The council majority has taken a ready, fire, aim approach to public policy. And some are fixated on spending even more as they debate the 2024 budget.

If they spent half as much time fixated on getting results, we might see progress on public safety, homelessness, drug use, etc. They’ve called themselves progressives but I’m not sure they can spell “progress.”