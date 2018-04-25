NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Andrew Carnegie Fellows will delve into a wide array of topics related to politics, economics, technology, humanism and sociology.
The Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its 2018 class of 31 scholars and writers on Wednesday.
The winning proposal topics include ethics pertaining to fertility treatments; countering misinformation in news coverage; and moral dilemmas for workers such as prison guards and military drone operators.
Issues also include the disproportionate number of black women in U.S. prisons; hungry, homeless college students; and public attitudes toward climate change.
Other fellows will explore the environmental and cultural impact of garbage in Appalachia; immigration and xenophobia (zehn-uh-FOH’-bee-uh); and disaster recovery in Puerto Rico.
The fellows each receive up to $200,000 in funding.