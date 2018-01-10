NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Two people have been wounded in a workplace shooting in an Oklahoma City suburb.

A spokeswoman for police in Norman said the shooting followed a “domestic situation” Wednesday between a husband and wife at Bergey Windpower.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said a female co-worker of the wife’s tried to intervene in an altercation between the couple and that the husband shot the co-worker. A second co-worker stepped in, and the husband was shot with his own gun.

The wounded woman and the husband were taken to a hospital in undisclosed conditions. Jensen said the wife was not hurt.

Police have not identified those involved.

Jensen said police were searching the husband’s vehicle for explosives.

A phone call to Bergey Windpower, which makes wind turbines, was not immediately returned.