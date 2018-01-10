NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Two people have been wounded in a workplace shooting in an Oklahoma City suburb.
A spokeswoman for police in Norman said the shooting followed a “domestic situation” Wednesday between a husband and wife at Bergey Windpower.
Police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said a female co-worker of the wife’s tried to intervene in an altercation between the couple and that the husband shot the co-worker. A second co-worker stepped in, and the husband was shot with his own gun.
The wounded woman and the husband were taken to a hospital in undisclosed conditions. Jensen said the wife was not hurt.
Most Read Stories
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
- Seattle settles with 2 former library guards who sued over kisses, spanking
Police have not identified those involved.
Jensen said police were searching the husband’s vehicle for explosives.
A phone call to Bergey Windpower, which makes wind turbines, was not immediately returned.