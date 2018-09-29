JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Two men have died after becoming trapped inside a trench on a construction site in Wyoming.

Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr says the deaths were the result of a “tragic accident.”

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the two men were inside the trench on a home construction site Friday afternoon. The trench was between 12 and 15 feet (3.7 and 4.6 and meters) deep.

Officials say the men likely suffocated after the trench collapsed, trapping them.

Authorities identified the men as Juan Baez-Sanchez and Victoriano Garcia-Perez. No other information about them has been released.