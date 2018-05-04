Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two investors have reached a deal to buy a majority share of New York City’s historic Plaza Hotel for $600 million.

The New York Times reports that the buyers are Shahal Khan, founder of the Dubai-based White City Ventures, and Kamran Hakim of the Hakim Organization, a major New York City landlord.

The deal is scheduled to close on June 25.

The Times says Sandeep Wadhwa of the Sahara Group, which owns a 70 percent stake in the hotel, confirmed the deal.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The Plaza opened in 1907 and is the only hotel listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is famous as the home of the fictional mischief-maker Eloise and has been the setting for movies including “Home Alone 2.”

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

The Associated Press