NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Ukrainian men have been charged with hacking into computers of the Securities and Exchange Commission to steal quarterly and annual reports of publicly traded companies before their public release.

An indictment released Tuesday alleges Artem Radchenko and Oleksandr Ieremenko allegedly operated the scheme in 2016 and 2017, selling the information and using it to make stock trades.

They allegedly sent bogus emails to SEC employees purporting to be from other employees to get inside the federal agency’s network.

The technique allegedly enabled them to steal thousands of filings.

The two men face multiple computer fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy counts. The court docket didn’t list an attorney for either suspect Tuesday.

Ieremenko is also a defendant in a similar 2015 case in which hackers allegedly infiltrated newswire services.