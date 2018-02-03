DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — North Alabama’s newspapers, The Decatur Daily and the TimesDaily, are cutting back on their paper editions.

The Decatur Daily reports it is discontinuing print editions on Saturdays and Mondays beginning March 5. The change to five days a week also applies to The Decatur Daily’s sister newspaper, the TimesDaily in Florence.

Publisher Clint Shelton says the change is due to the rising cost of newsprint and the changing habits of its readers, who are turning more to the online edition of the newspapers.

Shelton says that “while the frequency of the print edition is changing, the newspaper’s commitment to covering news, sports, events and stories every day of the week remains a 24/7 priority.”

___

Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml