LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana has produced its first Subaru Ascent as part of an expansion that’s added more than 200 jobs to the plant.
Upbeat music reverberated inside Subaru of Indiana Automotive’s Lafayette plant Monday as an Ascent sport utility vehicle rolled onto the production floor. A yellow Labrador retriever and a golden retriever which are featured in Subaru commercials poked their heads from the SUV’s window during the debut.
The Ascent can hold eight passengers in three rows of seating. It will be sold only in North America to satisfy demand for bigger vehicles.
The Journal & Courier reports the company announced in December that it would begin producing the Ascent at the plant, adding more than 200 jobs and boosting its workforce to about 5,600 workers.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Facebook opening new AI lab in Seattle as it hires UW professor
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Starbucks’ $7 billion marketing deal with Nestle gives it cash for dividends, stock buybacks
- Musk's SpaceX is using a powerful rocket technology; NASA advisers say it could put lives at risk
___
Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com